(KRON) — In a battle between the two NorCal teams, the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings will face each other for the first time in the NBA playoffs.

The matchup is highly anticipated as the 6-seed defending champ Warriors and the 3-seed Kings were given the primetime Saturday slot (5:30 pm PT on ABC) for Game 1. Here’s the full schedule of the first-round series, including tip-off (all times Pacific) and broadcaster:

Game 1: Warriors at Kings

Saturday, April 15

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento

Tipoff: 5:30 p.m.

ABC

Game 2: Warriors at Kings

Monday, April 17

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento

Tipoff: 7 p.m.

TNT/NBC Sports Bay Area

Game 3: Kings at Warriors

Thursday, April 20

Chase Center in San Francisco

Tipoff: 7 p.m.

TNT/NBC Sports Bay Area

Game 4: Kings at Warriors

Sunday, April 23

Chase Center in San Francisco

Tipoff: 12:30 p.m.

ABC

Game 5*: Warriors at Kings

Wednesday, April 26

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento

Tipoff: TBD

TV: TBD

Game 6*: Kings at Warriors

Friday, April 28

Chase Center in San Francisco

Tipoff: TBD

TV: TBD

Game 7*: Warriors at Kings

Sunday, April 30

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento

Tipoff: TBD

TV: TBD

*If necessary

Sacramento is in its first postseason since 2006 — the longest active playoff drought among NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL teams. The Kings (48-34) improved their win total by 18 games after only winning 30 games the season before.

The Warriors (44-38) are the defending NBA champions but have struggled on the road with an 11-30 record away from Chase Center.