(KRON) — In a battle between the two NorCal teams, the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings will face each other for the first time in the NBA playoffs.
The matchup is highly anticipated as the 6-seed defending champ Warriors and the 3-seed Kings were given the primetime Saturday slot (5:30 pm PT on ABC) for Game 1. Here’s the full schedule of the first-round series, including tip-off (all times Pacific) and broadcaster:
Game 1: Warriors at Kings
- Saturday, April 15
- Golden 1 Center in Sacramento
- Tipoff: 5:30 p.m.
- ABC
Game 2: Warriors at Kings
- Monday, April 17
- Golden 1 Center in Sacramento
- Tipoff: 7 p.m.
- TNT/NBC Sports Bay Area
Game 3: Kings at Warriors
- Thursday, April 20
- Chase Center in San Francisco
- Tipoff: 7 p.m.
- TNT/NBC Sports Bay Area
Game 4: Kings at Warriors
- Sunday, April 23
- Chase Center in San Francisco
- Tipoff: 12:30 p.m.
- ABC
Game 5*: Warriors at Kings
- Wednesday, April 26
- Golden 1 Center in Sacramento
- Tipoff: TBD
- TV: TBD
Game 6*: Kings at Warriors
- Friday, April 28
- Chase Center in San Francisco
- Tipoff: TBD
- TV: TBD
Game 7*: Warriors at Kings
- Sunday, April 30
- Golden 1 Center in Sacramento
- Tipoff: TBD
- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Sacramento is in its first postseason since 2006 — the longest active playoff drought among NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL teams. The Kings (48-34) improved their win total by 18 games after only winning 30 games the season before.
The Warriors (44-38) are the defending NBA champions but have struggled on the road with an 11-30 record away from Chase Center.