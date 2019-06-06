Warriors’ Klay Thompson officially out for Game 3

OAKLAND (KRON) — Warriors’ Klay Thompson is officially not playing in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
The Golden Warriors guard sustained a mild left hamstring strain in Game 2 three days ago.
Thompson has been listed as questionable since saying it was going to be a game-time decision.
This is the first NBA Playoff game Thompson has missed during his career.
The two-time defending champion Warriors and Toronto Raptors are tied 1-1 in the best-of-seven series.
Thompson is averaging 19.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists this postseason, including 23.0 points through the first two finals games.
