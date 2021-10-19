Warriors, Lakers set for Staples Center matchup in season opener

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 08: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors slaps the ball away from LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on October 08, 2021 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two teams from California are facing off to begin the NBA 75th Anniversary season Tuesday night.

The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers play each other at Staples Center in Los Angeles with a tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m on TNT.

Two teams with championship aspirations have won two of the last four NBA Finals — Golden State in 2018 and Los Angeles in 2020.

The Warriors have not officially announced their starting lineup.

Star guard Klay Thompson is still recovering from an Achilles injury and is not expected to return until later this season.

There were concerns last month that forward Andrew Wiggins would not be able to play home games because he was previously unvaccinated.

San Francisco mandates require Wiggins to get his vaccine should he play home games at the Chase Center.

The Lakers made a splash this past offseason by acquiring nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook and 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony. The team also brought back Dwight Howard and Rajon Rondo from its 2020 championship team.

Both Rondo and Howard are 35 years old.

Much has been made about the age of the Lakers roster.

10 of its current 17 players listed are over 30 years old. James is 36.

On the other hand, the Warriors are relatively young.

Aside from its core of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguadola, all players except one are under 30, including 19-year-old rookies Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga.