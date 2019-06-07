Warriors look to tie series in Game 4 at Oracle

Heading into Game 4 Friday night, Dub Nation is feeling a bit anxious after the last game now that the Warriors are trailing 2-1 in the NBA Finals against the Raptors.

Good news is that Klay Thompson is coming back tonight.

He’s been out since Game 2 because he sustained a mild strain in his left hamstring.

Meanwhile, two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant is still out.

KD has been out since the Western Conference Semifinals after straining his right calf.

On Wednesday during Game 3, the Dubs lost to the Raptors, with a final score of 123-109.

Thompson, KD and Kevon Looney were missing from the game.

DeMarcus Cousins was on the court, but Steph Curry really carried the team, making about half the points scored in the entire night.

Win or lose, they’ll head back to Toronto to play Game 5 on Monday.

Tip-off for Game 4 tonight is at 6 p.m. at Oracle Arena.

If you want to attend the game, tickets are being sold on third-party websites but the most expensive being VIP courtside at $50,000.

The cheapest seats in the nosebleeds are going for around $500.

