(KRON) — The Warriors lost Game 4 in Los Angeles and are now down 3-1 in the Western Conference semifinals. Golden State could not make enough plays down the stretch in Monday’s 104-101 loss at Crypto.com Arena.

The Warriors held a double-digit lead in the third quarter before being scored 27-17 in the final period.

Golden State lost despite Stephen Curry’s 31-point triple-double. On the other side, LeBron James scored 27 points (10-25 FG, 2-9 3PT), grabbed 10 rebounds and recorded 6 assists.

The last time the Warriors fell 3-1 down in a playoff series was the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. Golden State eventually lost that series in six games.

It was relatively a low-scoring contest as the first quarter ended 22-21 in favor of the home team. Both teams were below their regular season averages — Warriors at 118.9 points and Lakers at 117.2 points per game.

The Lakers now have the chance to eliminate the defending NBA champions on Wednesday night. Game 5 is set for a 7 p.m. tipoff at Chase Center in San Francisco; it will be televised on TNT.

This story will be updated.