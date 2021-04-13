Warriors name new president

Brandon Schneider has been named the new president and chief operating officer of the Golden State Warriors. / Golden State Warriors courtesy photo

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors on Tuesday announced Brandon Schneider as its new president and chief operating officer.

In a news release, officials said Schneider, a 19-year Warriors employee, had spent the last three seasons as the team’s chief revenue officer.

“We’re thrilled to announce Brandon’s appointment as President and COO,” said Joe Lacob, Warriors Co-Executive Chairman and CEO. “During his 19 years with the Warriors, he has established a proven track record across several different job functions and, most importantly, has done so in any situation, regardless of the team’s on-court success. In recent years, his ability to oversee multiple departments that have achieved never-seen-before results has been nothing short of amazing. Brandon is one of the bright, young executives in our industry and I anticipate a smooth transition from Rick.”

Schneider will transition into his new role on July 1.

He replaces Rick Welts, who announced last week he will step down from his current position at the end of the 2020-2021 season.