Warriors on brink of elimination as Raptors lead 3-1

The Warriors have their backs against the wall going into Toronto for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Golden State is down 3-1 in the series after losing 2-straight at home.

But there is some good news – Kevin Durant is questionable for tonight’s game.

His play status was upgraded after a successful practice on Sunday.

Coach Steve Kerr said all along that Durant would need a full practice before he could consider playing in a game.

The Warriors will re-evaluate Durant before tip-off, so he will likely be a game-time decision.

The Warriors need him after losing game 4 at home to the Raptors.

Klay Thompson was back in that game and scored 28 points.

The other Splash Brother Steph Curry also lit up the court with 27 points, but they’re doing all the work on offense and need help to beat the Raptors.

The Warriors say they’re confident about winning Game 5 of the road and extending the series.

Tip-off is at 6 p.m.

