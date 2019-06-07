Warriors part-owner says he’s sorry, embarrassed

OAKLAND (KRON) — Mark Stevens, the Warriors part-owner who shoved Raptors Kyle Lowry during Game 3 of the NBA Finals, has released a statement Thursday.

“I take full responsibility for my actions last night at the NBA Finals and am embarrassed by what transpired,” Stevens said. “What I did was wrong and there is no excuse by what transpired.”

The NBA banned Stevens for a year and fined him $500,000.

Stevens’ ban is effective immediately and will carry through the entire 2019-20 season, including the playoffs.

The NBA says its investigation found that Stevens pushed and directed obscene language toward Lowry.

“I made a mistake and I’m truly sorry,” Stevens said. “I need to be better and look forward to making it right.”

Read the full statement below:

