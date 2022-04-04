SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors won their second game in the last few days, beating the Sacramento Knights 109-90 Sunday night.

Sunday’s win was led by Andrew Wiggins with 25 points and Jordan Pooles with 22, helping the Dubs secure their 50th win of the season.

The win completed the Warriors’ four-game season sweep of the Kings, who are now eliminated from contention for the play-in tournament.

The Dubs improve to 50-29 on the season, and they’ll now get three days off before hosting the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday in the final regular-season game at Chase Center.

Heating up before playoffs

Sunday’s win snapped the Warriors’ three-game road losing streak.

Several of the Warriors veterans sat out the back end of a back-to-back in Sacramento as the team was coming off a win the previous night against Utah that clinched a playoff berth.

That wasn’t the case for veteran Draymond Green — helping ignite the team along with six points, five assists, and seven rebounds in 24 minutes for the Warriors.

Wiggins’ 25 points matched the most he has scored in a game in 2022.

The All-Star wing shot 50 percent from the floor and 4-for-7 on 3-pointers, while also tallying five assists on the night.

The Warriors are looking to finish the season on a healthy note before they make another championship run after missing the playoffs the previous two seasons.

The team is hoping to have All-Star Guard Stephen Curry ready to go for the first round of the playoffs after announcing he would miss the remainder of the regular season due to a sprained ligament on his left foot.

The first round of the NBA playoffs begins on April 16.

Currently, the Warriors hold the third spot in the Western Conference standings.