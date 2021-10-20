Warriors reveal 75th Anniversary shirt for fans in home opener

A sign on the video board at Chase Center congratulates Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry after he passed Wilt Chamberlain to become the franchise’s all-time leading scorer during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Warriors and the Denver Nuggets in San Francisco, Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Fans attending the Golden State Warriors home opener against the Los Angeles Clippers Thursday night at Chase Center will receive a special shirt celebrating the franchise’s 75th Anniversary, the team announced Wednesday.

All fans in attendance at the Warriors home opener tomorrow will receive a 75th anniversary shirt. The team will also be wearing its Warriors origin jerseys. In addition to the jerseys, there will be an accompanying court featuring the 75th Anniversary logo at center court. pic.twitter.com/gHg9OAgyBY — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) October 20, 2021

The anniversary celebrates both the Warriors’ and NBA’s 75th season.

The shirt features a slew of Warriors’ legends dating back to their Philadelphia days: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Rick Barry, Wilt Chamberlain, and Alvin Attles.

Attles was both a player and coach for the Warriors, leading them as head coach in their 1975 championship season. Attles, Barry, and Chamberlain are all inductees of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

The Warriors will also debut a special blue jersey to complement a new design on the Chase Center court.

Photo courtesy of Warriors



The team also launched a special Instagram account (@warriors75th) that showcases the history of the franchise.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, which will be nationally televised on TNT.