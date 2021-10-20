Warriors reveal 75th Anniversary shirt for fans in home opener

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Fans attending the Golden State Warriors home opener against the Los Angeles Clippers Thursday night at Chase Center will receive a special shirt celebrating the franchise’s 75th Anniversary, the team announced Wednesday.
The anniversary celebrates both the Warriors’ and NBA’s 75th season.
The shirt features a slew of Warriors’ legends dating back to their Philadelphia days: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Rick Barry, Wilt Chamberlain, and Alvin Attles.
Attles was both a player and coach for the Warriors, leading them as head coach in their 1975 championship season. Attles, Barry, and Chamberlain are all inductees of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
The Warriors will also debut a special blue jersey to complement a new design on the Chase Center court.
The team also launched a special Instagram account (@warriors75th) that showcases the history of the franchise.
Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, which will be nationally televised on TNT.