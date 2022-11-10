SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Although the Golden State Warriors left Oakland for San Francisco in 2019, players still represent “The Town” across their chest. In 2021, the Warriors debuted their jerseys with “Oakland” written across the chest, which also pays homage to the team’s navy and orange colors during the 2000s.

The Warriors will continue that trend of representing Oakland in their newly revealed City Edition jerseys, the team tweeted Thursday. Designed by Oakland artist Allison Hueman, the rose printed on the center of the jersey represents women’s empowerment.

The Warriors’ Oakland Nike jerseys debuted during the 2020-21 season. (Getty Images)

On the bottom of the jersey is another larger printed rose that symbolizes “the women who are champions of our community,” the Warriors said. The jerseys are currently on sale at the Warriors’ official team shop with the adult sizes priced at $149.99.

City edition t-shirts for adults start at $40.99. For kids, only a rose-designed hat, socks and slides are available at the Warriors online shop.

Each NBA team’s City Edition jersey revealed on Thursday represents “the stories, history and heritage that make each franchise unique,” the league said on Twitter.

Hueman has collaborated with other major brands such as Nike, Google and L’Oreal, according to her website.

The Warriors (4-7) did not say when they will debut their newest jerseys in a game. They host the Cleveland Cavaliers (8-3) on Friday at Chase Center with tip-off at 7 p.m.