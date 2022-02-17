Warriors rookie Kuminga added to Rising Stars Challenge roster

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – FEBRUARY 09: Jonathan Kuminga #00 of the Golden State Warriors dunks during the second half against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena on February 09, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After last Saturday’s win over the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson would’ve liked to see rookie forward Jonathan Kuminga be a part of the Rising Stars game during NBA All-Star weekend.

“Isn’t that crazy (Kuminga) is not going to be at the Rising Stars game,” Thompson said in a postgame press conference after scoring a game-high 33 points. “He just guarded LeBron James for however many minutes. Gave us 18 (points) on 11 shots… how many 19-year-olds are doing that? I don’t know.”

Thompson will get his wish as the league announced Wednesday Kuminga will replace injured Pacers rookie Chris Duarte for Friday’s Rising Stars game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

Kuminga, the seventh overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, is averaging 7.9 points and 2.8 rebounds in 14.3 minutes this season. He’s third among rookies in field goal percentage at 50.4, according to the NBA.

During Draymond Green’s absence due to a back injury, Kuminga, from Feb. 1-14, averaged 15.7 points and 4.6 rebounds on 58.3 percent shooting.

The 19-year-old also added a few highlight dunks along the way, including this one.

The Rising Stars game will be split among two teams — 12 NBA rookies, 12 sophomores, and four G-league players.

Kuminga will play on Team Payton, coached by Oakland native and NBA Hall of Famer Gary Payton. Full rosters can be seen here.

The game will air Friday night on TNT at 6 p.m. PT.