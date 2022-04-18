SAN FRANCISCO — The Golden State Warriors rolled past the Denver Nuggets again Monday, taking a 2-0 series lead before the teams head to Denver for the next two games. The Warriors splashed home 17 3-pointers, beating the Nuggets 126-106.

The guard trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole was excellent again for the Warriors. Coming off the bench again, Curry scored 34 points in just 23 minutes. Coming off of a 30-point effort in Game 1, Poole posted 29 points and eight assists. Thompson scored 21 points.

Golden State trailed 24-15 early in the game but trimmed the deficit to one point by the end of the first quarter. The Warriors exploded for a 44-point avalanche in the third quarter, taking a commanding, 20-point lead.

Reigning league MVP Nikola Jokic produced 26 points and 11 rebounds, but missed all four of his 3-point attempts and was held to just four assists, well below his season average of 7.9. Jokic was ejected for arguing with the referees in the fourth quarter.

Game 3 of the series will be Thursday at 7:00 p.m. The game will be broadcasted on TNT.