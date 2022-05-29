SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The NBA Finals is set. The Golden State Warriors will be facing the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals with Game 1 on Thursday at Chase Center in San Francisco.
Games 3 and 4 will be in Boston. If necessary, Game 6 will be there also.
This will be the Warriors’ sixth NBA Finals appearance during the Stephen Curry-Klay Thompson-Draymond Green era, which began a decade ago in 2012. The Dubs are the first team to make that many Finals appearances in an 8-year span since the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls from 1991-98, according to ESPN.
Boston is in its first NBA Finals since they won it in 2008, led by Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen.
Warriors vs. Celtics Season Series
- Dec. 17: Warriors 111, Celtics 107
- March 16: Celtics 110, Warriors 88
The two teams split the regular-season series 1-1. The first meeting was in Boston on Dec. 17 when the Dubs won 111-107. Curry led all scorers with 30 points on 8-for-21 shooting.
On March 16, the Warriors lost 110-88 at Chase Center. That was the game in which Curry left the game early after he injured his foot after fighting for a loose ball against Celtics guard Marcus Smart.
Curry was shut down for the remainder of the regular season and came off the bench during the first-round series a month later against the Denver Nuggets. He looks to win his fourth NBA championship to further cement his legacy as an all-time great.
Curry already has two scoring titles, two MVPs, and eight All-Star appearances on his résumé.
Game 1 is scheduled for a 6 p.m. tipoff on Thursday. It will be televised on ABC. The full NBA Finals schedule can be viewed here.