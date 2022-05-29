SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The NBA Finals is set. The Golden State Warriors will be facing the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals with Game 1 on Thursday at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Games 3 and 4 will be in Boston. If necessary, Game 6 will be there also.

This will be the Warriors’ sixth NBA Finals appearance during the Stephen Curry-Klay Thompson-Draymond Green era, which began a decade ago in 2012. The Dubs are the first team to make that many Finals appearances in an 8-year span since the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls from 1991-98, according to ESPN.

Boston is in its first NBA Finals since they won it in 2008, led by Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen.

Warriors vs. Celtics Season Series

Dec. 17 : Warriors 111, Celtics 107

: Warriors 111, Celtics 107 March 16: Celtics 110, Warriors 88

The two teams split the regular-season series 1-1. The first meeting was in Boston on Dec. 17 when the Dubs won 111-107. Curry led all scorers with 30 points on 8-for-21 shooting.

On March 16, the Warriors lost 110-88 at Chase Center. That was the game in which Curry left the game early after he injured his foot after fighting for a loose ball against Celtics guard Marcus Smart.

Curry was shut down for the remainder of the regular season and came off the bench during the first-round series a month later against the Denver Nuggets. He looks to win his fourth NBA championship to further cement his legacy as an all-time great.

Curry already has two scoring titles, two MVPs, and eight All-Star appearances on his résumé.

Game 1 is scheduled for a 6 p.m. tipoff on Thursday. It will be televised on ABC. The full NBA Finals schedule can be viewed here.