SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors’ second round opponent is set. They will face the Memphis Grizzles, following Memphis’ Game 6 series-clinching 114-106 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves Friday night.

Game 1 between the Warriors and Grizzles is set for 12:30 p.m. PT in Memphis. That game will be shown on ABC.

Memphis vs. GSW Round Two Playoff Schedule is set. pic.twitter.com/TE7ZYUviTR — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) April 30, 2022

The Grizzles won three of the teams’ four meeting during the regular season. Guard Klay Thompson was not in the lineup for three of those games for the Warriors.

The Warriors are coming off a 4-1 series win over the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. Stephen Curry averaged 28 points per game in the series despite coming off the bench for four of the five games.

The Grizzlies finished the regular season with a 56-26 record, earning the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and home-court advantage in this series. They are led by athletic third-year point guard Ja Morant and feature a roster ripe with young talent.