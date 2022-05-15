SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After waiting a couple days for their opponent in the Western Conference Finals, the Golden State Warriors are now set to face the Dallas Mavericks. Game 1 is scheduled for Wednesday at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Dallas is coming off its Game 7 blowout of the top-seeded Phoenix Suns. The final score was 123-90, and the Mavericks — led by Luka Doncic who had 35 points — had a lead of more than 40 points in the fourth quarter.

The Warriors lost the season series 3-1 to the Mavericks. Here is how the Warriors fared in the four meetings during the regular season:

Jan. 5 in Dallas: Mavs 99, Warriors 82 (L)

Jan. 25 in San Francisco: Warriors 130, Mavs 92 (W)

Feb. 27 in San Francisco: Mavs 107, Warriors 101 (L)

March 3 in Dallas: Mavs 122, Warriors 113 (L)

Golden State recorded its sixth conference finals appearance since winning the NBA title in 2015. The Warriors (53-29) finished third in the Western Conference, and the Mavericks (52-30) finished fourth.

The last time the Warriors and Mavs faced in a playoff series was in 2007 — also remembered as the “We Believe” year in the hearts of Dub Nation. Golden State was the eighth seed and eliminated No. 1 seeded Dallas in six games.