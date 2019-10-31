Warriors’ Steph Curry may be out with broken hand, but says he’ll ‘be back soon’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Things have been rough this season for the Golden State Warriors — and to make things worse, Steph Curry left last night’s game at Chase Center with a broken hand.
Despite the injury, Curry reassured fans on Instagram Thursday that he’ll “be back soon.”
The Warriors took a loss Wednesday night against the Phoenix Suns after Curry took a hard fall in the third quarter on his left hand.
It’s unclear weather the Warriors’ star will have to undergo surgery.
A CT scan will determine that, the Warriors said.
In his Instagram story, Curry’s injured hand can be seen, wrapped in gauze.
Injury or not, Curry still has a smile on his face.
The Suns beat the Warriors 121-110 Wednesday, marking Golden State’s third loss of the season so far.
The Warriors have won just one game.
