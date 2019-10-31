Warriors’ Steph Curry may be out with broken hand, but says he’ll ‘be back soon’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Things have been rough this season for the Golden State Warriors — and to make things worse, Steph Curry left last night’s game at Chase Center with a broken hand.

Despite the injury, Curry reassured fans on Instagram Thursday that he’ll “be back soon.”

The Warriors took a loss Wednesday night against the Phoenix Suns after Curry took a hard fall in the third quarter on his left hand.

It’s unclear weather the Warriors’ star will have to undergo surgery.

A CT scan will determine that, the Warriors said.

In his Instagram story, Curry’s injured hand can be seen, wrapped in gauze.

Injury or not, Curry still has a smile on his face.

The Suns beat the Warriors 121-110 Wednesday, marking Golden State’s third loss of the season so far.

The Warriors have won just one game.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 30: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors grimaces after he was injured in the second half of their game against the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center on October 30, 2019 in San Francisco, California.

