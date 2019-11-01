Live Now
Warriors’ Steph Curry out for 3 months after successful surgery on hand

Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors will be without their star player, Stephen Curry, for at least three months.

Curry broke his hand when he fell hard on his left wrist in the third quarter of Golden State’s game against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.

Warriors said that Curry successfully underwent surgery on his left hand/second metacarpal Friday morning at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles.

The two-time MVP is expected to make a full recover, the Warriors said.

Golden State said they will provide another update on his condition in three months.

