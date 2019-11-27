Warriors: Steve Kerr calls roster the ‘Elite Eight’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has a new nickname for his roster, the ‘Elite Eight.’

Following Tuesday’s loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, 100-97, Kerr spoke with reporters and commented on his team.

“We could have used Draymond Green and D’Angelo Russell for sure. And Kevon Looney would have been very helpful. Jacob Evans would have helped. You need bodies in the NBA, especially to get through the long haul. And playing eight guys, as long as I’ve been doing this, 30, 31 years in the league, it seems like maybe once or twice a year you have eight guys. Maybe, because of crazy circumstances,” Kerr explained.

The head coach continued on by saying how playing with eight players has become the new normal.

“So for us to be doing this almost routinely now is — I’ve never seen it. So it’s a testament to the group, the ‘Elite Eight,’ that I like to call them. The Elite Eight’s doing a hell of a job hanging in there,” Kerr said.

Curry has missed 14 games, while Green and Russel have missed eight. Thompson remains sidelined after tearing his ACL from the season prior and is expected to miss majority of the season.

Despite facing multiple injuries Kerr remains hopeful Golden State will be back on track soon enough.

“It’s kind of one step at a time, and having said all that, I’ve been doing this for a long time in one capacity or another, and I see a lot of really positive things from this team. We’re going to get some people back, we’ve been hampered by a lot of injuries, but we get (Russell) back, we get (Looney) back, we get (Green) back, what the young guys have done, what they’ve helped to build in the early part of the season foundationally — we’re going to start winning some games. We just got to keep doing what we’re doing,” Kerr said.

