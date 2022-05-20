SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors will head to Dallas with a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals after a 126-117 victory over the Mavericks Friday night. Golden State used a strong third quarter to battle back from a big first-half deficit.

The Warriors outscored the Mavericks by 12 points in the third quarter and 11 in the fourth. Stephen Curry led the way with 32 points.

Led by the duo of Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson, Dallas took an early lead. Doncic and Brunson combined for 44 first-half points and the Mavericks led by as many as 19. Doncic finished the game with 42 points, a game-high.

The Warriors made their comeback in the third quarter, which finished with a buzzer-beating dunk by Kevon Looney. Otto Porter Jr. made a 3-pointer on the first possession of the fourth quarter, giving the Warriors their first lead of the game.

Draymond Green was held to 28 minutes after picking up his fifth foul mid-way through the third quarter. Kevon Looney had a major impact while he sat, finishing the game with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Before Friday, he had not scored 20 points in a game since college.

There were four technical fouls in the game, including one assessed to Green. In the second quarter, Golden State’s Damion Lee got tangled up with Dallas’ Davis Bertans and both were hit with technical fouls.

Game 3 of the series will be at 6:00 p.m. Sunday in Dallas. It will be shown on TNT.