SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors selected forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. with the 28th pick in the NBA Draft Thursday night. Baldwin played one season at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee before declaring for the draft.

Baldwin was ranked No. 5 in ESPN’s list of top high school recruits in the class of 2021 and was named a McDonald’s All-American. He passed on offers from schools like Duke and Kentucky to play for his father, Pat Baldwin, at Milwaukee.

Baldwin averaged 12.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per game at Milwaukee. He shot just 34.4 percent from the field and was limited to 11 games due to injuries.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Warriors traded for the No. 44 pick in the draft and selected Toledo’s Ryan Rollins. In his sophomore season, Rollins averaged 18.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals per game before declaring for the draft.

The Warriors last had the No. 28 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. They selected guard Jordan Poole, who had a breakout campaign for the team in 2021-22.

The Orlando Magic took Duke forward Paolo Banchero with the draft’s first pick. Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren went No. 2 to the Oklahoma City Thunder.