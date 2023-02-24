SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Warriors have lost four of their last five games — all of which have been without Stephen Curry who suffered a leg injury on Feb. 4. Golden State lost Thursday against the Lakers to drop to 29-30 and tenth in the Western Conference standings.

To make matters worse, the Warriors will also be without Andrew Wiggins for at least the next few games. The 2022 All-Star forward will be away from the team due to a personal matter, coach Steve Kerr said in a news conference Friday. There is no timetable for him to return.

How much faith does the betting public now have in the defending champions to win again in 2023?

As of Friday, the Warriors have the eighth-best odds to win the 2023 NBA Finals, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

FanDuel: 2023 NBA Finals Betting Odds*

Celtics (+280)

Bucks (+440)

Suns (+450)

Nuggets (+750)

Clippers (+1100)

76ers (+1300)

Warriors (+1700)

Mavericks (+1700)

Grizzlies (+1800)

Other sportsbooks such as BetMGM and Caesars give the Warriors +1600 and +1400. For example, if you wager $100 on the Warriors (+1600) and they win it all, you walk away with $1,600.

Heading into the season, the Warriors had the second-best odds (+500) to repeat as champions, according to Sports Illustrated. The Boston Celtics, who the Dubs defeated in last summer’s Finals, were the favorites at +500 when SI released its odds in September.

Boston is still the favorite now, according to FanDuel.

At tenth place in the conference standings, Golden State possesses the final spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament, which involves No. 7 to No. 10 seeds. The Warriors are currently three games back from the win column of the six-seed Mavericks.

*Odds are as of Friday, Feb. 24.