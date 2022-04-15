SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — It is a big weekend for Bay Area basketball fans.

The Golden State Warriors are back in the playoffs, starting Saturday April 16 at 5:30 p.m. against the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the first round of the NBA playoffs.

This will be the first official playoff game at the Chase Center.

Shawn Bennett, Golden State Warriors’ executive producer of event presentation told KRON4, “It’s history in the making. We have a big responsibility but we’re up to the challenge. We’re excited about the atmosphere we’re going to have here. We’ve got a lot of surprises up our sleeves.”

Bennett is leading the team responsible for creating the fan experience throughout the playoffs, starting with Saturday’s game against the Denver Nuggets.

“We will have our Gold Blooded t-shirts on every seat. We will have an amazing pregame introduction planned for folks,” Bennett said. “Some new lighting that you don’t want to miss. So, make sure you’re in your seat. Elevated in-game performances. Halftime acts and in-game performers all throughout the playoffs are going to be great. Of course, we mention the Thrive City Fan Fest.”

Further etching this event in the record books of San Francisco history, as Mayor London Breed raises a blue and gold flag above City Hall, is this official city proclamation.

The best way to get to the game?

“We always recommend public transportation. Make sure you’re going to warriors.com. There are always tickets available. Make sure you come early and enjoy all the atmosphere, and we’ll see everyone on Saturday,” Bennett said.