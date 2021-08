SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 03: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors is showered in water by Damion Lee #1 of the Golden State Warriors during a post-game interview after Curry scored a career-high 62 points against the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center on January 03, 2021 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/undefined)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) The NBA has released its long-awaited Christmas Day 2021 matches.

Catch the Warriors at 2 p.m. PST playing against the Suns.

After that, the Lakers will match with the Brooklyn Nets at 5 p.m. PST.

See the full schedule:

🎄 The NBA will feature five games on Christmas Day with ESPN or ABC televising each matchup! #NBAXMas #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/c52Oa3xwG9 — NBA (@NBA) August 17, 2021

It’s the 74th edition of the NBA on Christmas Day.