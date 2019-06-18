Warriors took out full-page ad to congratulate Raptors on NBA title

The Raptors celebrated their first World Championship through the streets of Toronto on Monday.

To go along with the festivities, the Warriors’ made a classy move.

The team took out a full-page ad in the Toronto Sun to congratulate the franchise on winning the NBA Finals.

The ad reads, “The Golden State Warriors congratulate the Toronto Raptors on their historic achievement and bringing the 2019 NBA Championship to the City of Toronto.”

The photo featured is Steph Curry and Kyle Lowry hugging following the Raptors win.

