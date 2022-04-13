SAN FRANCISCO — The NBA released a schedule Tuesday for the first round of its playoffs. The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets will open their series Saturday at 5:30 p.m. PT.

Games 1, 2, 5 and 7 will be in the Chase Center in San Francisco. Games 3, 4 and 6 will be played in the Pepsi Center in Denver. Find the date, time and channel of each Warriors-Nuggets game below

Game 1: Saturday, April 16 at 5:30 p.m. PT. Channel: ABC.

Game 2: Monday, April 18 at 7:00 p.m. PT. Channel: TNT.

Game 3: Thursday, April 21 at 7:00 p.m. PT. Channel: TNT.

Game 4: Sunday, April 24 at 12:30 p.m. PT. Channel: ABC.

Game 5 (If necessary): Wednesday, April 27. Time: TBD. Channel: TBD.

Game 6 (If necessary): Friday, April 29. Time: TBD. Channel: TBD.

Game 7 (If necessary): Sunday, May 1. Time: TBD. Channel: TBD.

The Warriors finished the regular season with a 53-29 record, earning the Western Conference’s No. 3 seed. Denver posted a 48-34 record, good for the conference’s No. 6 seed.

Stephen Curry’s status for the series is in question as the star guard heals from a foot injury. Curry’s injury kept him out of the final 12 games of the regular season.

Denver features reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, but the Nuggets have had injury troubles as well. Guard Jamal Murray missed the regular season as he recovers from a torn ACL and forward Michael Porter Jr. has been out since November 6 with a back injury.