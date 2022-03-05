SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — When the COVID-19 issues within the Denver Nuggets forced the NBA to postpone their December game against the Warriors, forward Draymond Green was not happy.

In a series of tweets back in December, Green criticized the NBA’s decision to give the Nuggets “an advantage” by postponing the game when the Warriors were forced to play without Green, who was in COVID-19 protocols, in their 89-86 loss on Dec. 28.

Green added “this will more than likely add a back to back to our schedule, which is also advantage Denver.”

The Warriors may have felt that game’s postponement — now reschedule for Monday — became a disadvantage.

Currently on a four-game losing streak, that postponed game forces Golden State to play three times in four days — in three different cities.

Saturday, March 5 in Los Angeles (L 124-116)

Monday, March 7 in Denver (postponed game)

Tuesday, March 8 in San Francisco (home against Clippers)

Head coach Steve Kerr basically scratched Monday’s game off the schedule.

“We’re not sending a lot of our players to Denver,” Kerr said after the Warriors’ loss Saturday night. “We’re not going to put our high-minute” guys at risk.”

In that clip, Kerr confirmed Stephen Curry will not be traveling to the December-postponed game in Denver.

It is likely starters Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins will join the two-time MVP in sitting that contest out.

Golden State has dropped to the third-best record in the NBA — losing two of its last 10 games.

The Warriors fall a half-game behind the Memphis Grizzles and 8 1/2 games behind the Phoenix Suns.