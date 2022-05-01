MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors take a 1-0 series lead in the Western Conference Semifinals with a 117-116 win over the Grizzles Sunday afternoon in Memphis. The Warriors lost forward Draymond Green in the first half after being ejected for a Flagrant 2 foul.

Green was ejected with 1:18 left in the second quarter after a foul on Memphis forward Brandon Clarke. Golden State trailed 61-55 at halftime and was forced to play the entire second half without its 4-time All-Star.

Warriors Notables

Stephen Curry: 24 points (8-20 FG, 5-12 3PT)

Jordan Poole: 31 points (12-20 FG, 5-10 3 PT) in 38 minutes off the bench

Klay Thompson: 15 points (6-19 FG, 3-10 3 PT)

Poole came off the bench since Gary Payton II got the start. Payton logged in 23 minutes and added 8 points.

In 17 first-half minutes, Green recorded 6 points, 3 steals, 3 assists, 4 rebounds, and one block. Game 2 will be in Memphis Tuesday night with a 6:30 p.m. tipoff.