SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors took a 3-1 lead in their Western Conference Semifinal series Monday with a 101-98 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The Warriors trailed for nearly the entire game, taking their first lead on a Stephen Curry free throw with 45.7 seconds remaining.

Curry scored a game-high 32 points, helping offset an overall poor shooting performance from the Warriors. Golden State missed 28 of 37 3-pointers. Klay Thompson missed all seven shots he attempted from beyond the arc.

The Warriors were coached by Mike Brown after Head Coach Steve Kerr went into COVID-19 protocols before the game. The Grizzlies were also missing an importance piece, as point guard Ja Morant sat out the game with knee soreness. Memphis guard Dillon Brooks did return after he was suspended for Game 3, a response to his flagrant foul that broke Warriors guard Gary Payton II’s elbow.

The Warriors got off to a sluggish start offensively, managing just 38 points in the first half. Otto Porter Jr. made the team’s first 3-pointer of the game with 3:24 remaining in the first half, the first of four 3s he made in the game.

Game 5 of the series will be Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in Memphis. It will be shown on TNT. If Golden State wins, it will advance to the Western Conference Finals, where it will play the winner of the Dallas Mavericks-Phoenix Suns series.