WATCH: Steph Curry calls Drake to congratulate him after Raptors win

As if we couldn’t love Steph Curry more than we already do, he proves that he’s a true sport and harbors no ill feelings after the Raptors beat the Warriors to take home the championship trophy Thursday night.
In video posted on Twitter by @CloseUp360, Steph is seen calling Raptors superfan Drake to congratulate him after the win.
Here’s some of the bits we got from the conversation:
Steph: Congrats, bro!
Drake: Thank you for that, thank you for that.
Steph: That’s a tough one, like ahhhhhhhh! I hate seeing it.. (laughing)
Drake: I know, I know..
Steph: (laughing)
Drake: [inaudible]
Steph: Nah it’s all good though… how you already got the hat?!
Drake: CUZ I GOT A RING!!!! [laughing]
Steph: [laughing] Enjoy it man, it’s big time for you.. the whole city… the whole everybody.. ya’ll deserve it man.. congrats!
Drake: Love. Ima see you this summer! ….. tell Klay even though he called me a ***** the other day it’s alright..
Steph: [laughing] Yo, enjoy yourself man, all summer.. I’ll catch ya…
You can watch it below:
Warning: Video contains explicit language; discretion advised
