WATCH: Steph Curry calls Drake to congratulate him after Raptors win

As if we couldn’t love Steph Curry more than we already do, he proves that he’s a true sport and harbors no ill feelings after the Raptors beat the Warriors to take home the championship trophy Thursday night.

In video posted on Twitter by @CloseUp360, Steph is seen calling Raptors superfan Drake to congratulate him after the win.

Here’s some of the bits we got from the conversation:

Steph: Congrats, bro!

Drake: Thank you for that, thank you for that.

Steph: That’s a tough one, like ahhhhhhhh! I hate seeing it.. (laughing)

Drake: I know, I know..

Steph: (laughing)

Drake: [inaudible]

Steph: Nah it’s all good though… how you already got the hat?!

Drake: CUZ I GOT A RING!!!! [laughing]

Steph: [laughing] Enjoy it man, it’s big time for you.. the whole city… the whole everybody.. ya’ll deserve it man.. congrats!

Drake: Love. Ima see you this summer! ….. tell Klay even though he called me a ***** the other day it’s alright..

Steph: [laughing] Yo, enjoy yourself man, all summer.. I’ll catch ya…



You can watch it below:

Warning: Video contains explicit language; discretion advised

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES