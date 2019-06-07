WATCH: Steph Curry, other Dubs sign ‘Wish you were here’ card for LeBron James

Jimmy Kimmel sent TV personality and funnyman Guillermo Rodriguez to NBA Media Day this week, where he schmoozed with both Warriors and Raptors players and brought on his silly antics that made for quite a few laughs among both players and coaches.

In the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” segment filmed in Toronto, Guillermo starts it all off by talking to Warriors forward Kevon Looney about the Warriors and how many times they’ve played in the NBA Finals.

Up next, Steph Curry! Guillermo cuts straight to the chase.

“You’re back! Guess who’s not back?” Guillermo asks Steph.

“Who’s not back?”

“LeBron’s not back!”

Steph grins.

“LeBron’s not back?”

Guillermo then pulls out a “Wish you were here” card and asks Steph to sign it.

“You’re gonna give it to him?”

“Yea, yea, we’re best friends!” Guillermo responds.

The sport that he is, Steph signs the card of course.

“I’m gonna sign it for him and say, ‘save me a cigar later,'” he said.

Andrew Bogut also signs the card, saying “this card’s as small as you,” in reference to Guillermo’s short stature.

“What do you think he’s doing right now?” Guillermo asks Looney, who also apparently signs the card.

“I think he’s uh… I saw him on the internet the other day. I think it’s Taco Tuesday!” Looney says.

“Taco Tuesday? I love tacos!” Guillermo says as Looney agrees.

Also in the segment, an awkward yet hilarious conversation as Guillermo asks Warriors forward Alfonzo McKinnie if he’s excited to have a “threesome.”

“You know when, the team wins three in a row,” he tells McKinnie as he starts to laugh.

“Oh a three-peat,” he says as he stifles laughter.

Our favorite? Coach Kerr, who Guillermo also asks how excited he is about a “threesome.”

“Oh a three peat! I’d be excited for either one,” he laughs.

Guillermo also takes maple syrup shots with the Raptors and shares his idea of starting a new basketball team because there’s no Mexican basketball team in the NBA.

He even made a “Tijuana Pirahnas” jersey and asks Andre Iguodala, Boogie Cousins, and other fellow players who’d join his team.

Watch all the fun in the video above!

