WATCH: Steph Curry shares cutest courtside handshake with daughter Riley

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Talk about father-daughter goals!
Steph Curry and his eldest daughter Riley put on quite the show at the Golden State Warriors game on Saturday against the Dallas Mavericks.
Riley, now 7, shared a special moment with her dad before the game, showing off their very intricate handshake.
Riley’s quick to plant a smooch on her dad’s cheek as an added bonus.
Steph sat out of Saturday’s game as he recovers from an injured left hand.
The Mavericks won 141-121.
