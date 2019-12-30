Live Now
WATCH: Steph Curry shares cutest courtside handshake with daughter Riley

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Talk about father-daughter goals!

Steph Curry and his eldest daughter Riley put on quite the show at the Golden State Warriors game on Saturday against the Dallas Mavericks.

Riley, now 7, shared a special moment with her dad before the game, showing off their very intricate handshake.

Riley’s quick to plant a smooch on her dad’s cheek as an added bonus.

Steph sat out of Saturday’s game as he recovers from an injured left hand.

The Mavericks won 141-121.

