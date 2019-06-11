Wayne Gretzky among celebrities at Game 5 of the NBA Finals

TORONTO, ONTARIO – JUNE 10: NHL Hall of Fame hockey player Wayne Gretzky attends Game Five of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptorsat Scotiabank Arena on June 10, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, […]

NHL Hall of Fame hockey player Wayne Gretzky was among the big names at Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto Monday.

Of course, Drake was there sitting in his usual courtside spot — this time he opted out of trolling the Warriors with his outfit.

Golfer Michelle Wie, Celeste Bouchard and tennis player Eugenie Bouchard were also seen enjoying the game courtside.

Monica sang the American national anthem.

There was no celebrity at the game to sing the Canadian national anthem.

Instead, the entire crowd came together to sing ‘O Canada.’

Baka Not Nice and Torey Lanez both performed during halftime.

