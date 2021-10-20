‘We got a lot of depth’: Draymond Green says after Warriors overcome Curry’s rough shooting night

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 19: Nemanja Bjelica #8 of the Golden State Warriors is congratulated by Draymond Green #23 after scoring against Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Staples Center on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors pulled off the 121-114 road upset over the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday night in Staples Center.

Lakers stars LeBron James scored 34 points and Anthony Davis scored 33.

Both shot of 50 percent from the field and grabbed 11 rebounds each. Although, newly acquired star Russell Westbrook scored only eight points.

Stephen Curry would likely have to match that firepower for the Warriors to win.

That was not the case.

Curry had a rough shooting night by scoring only 21 points on 5-of-21 (23%) from the field and 2-of-8 from 3-point range (25%) but did record his first triple-double since 2016 by adding 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

So how were the Warriors able to beat the star-studded Lakers?

It doesn’t hurt to have five players score double figures compared to the Lakers’ zero players in double figures outside of James and Davis.

“We got a lot of depth,” Warriors forward Draymond Green said.

Golden State had Andrew Wiggins (12), Andre Iguoldala (12), Nemanja Bjelica (15), Damion Lee (15), and Jordan Poole (20) all in double figures.

Green, a three-time All-Star, only scored six points but grabbed eight rebounds and dished out six assists.

With career averages of 7.9 points and 4.6 rebounds, Bjelica was perhaps a pleasant surprise.

Bjelica added 11 rebounds to record a double-double in his Warriors’ debut after signing as a free agent in August. The 6-foot-9 Serbian played for the Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat last season.

Poole’s 20 points might be the most significant contribution as he fills in for the injured Klay Thompson at the starting shooting guard spot.

There’s no official timetable for Thompson’s return, so Poole is tasked in the meantime to be the secondary scoring option to Curry in the backcourt.

Wiggins was the Warriors’ second scoring option last season by averaging 18.6 points per game to complement Curry’s 32.

The Warriors were without the second overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft in James Wiseman as he recovers from a torn meniscus.

Weisman, 20, averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds last season as a rookie.

If Wiseman could improve upon those numbers, the Warriors could potentially have another double-digit scoring threat.

Golden State will face the Los Angeles Clippers 7 p.m. Thursday at Center Center in its home opener.