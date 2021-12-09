Where will Curry break the record? 3 arenas where Warriors star can make history

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 08: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors falls down in front of his bench after making a three-point shot against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second quarter at Chase Center on December 08, 2021 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — No, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry on Wednesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center didn’t make an NBA-record 16 3-pointers and pass Hall of Fame sharpshooter Ray Allen for most regular season 3-point makes in league history.

Instead, Curry made six 3s to move him closer to the all-time record — putting him at 10 makes away to pass Allen.

The Warriors will be on the road for the next five games.

With Curry averaging roughly five makes per game, it is expected the sharpshooter will break the record within the next three games.

All three road games have a storyline associated with who will be in the building watching.

Dec. 11 at Philadelphia 76ers

If Curry makes 10 3-pointers Saturday night, it will not only be in front of an opposing arena but in front of a national audience.

The Warriors-76ers game will be nationally televised primetime on ABC at 5:30 p.m. PT (8:30 ET).

On top of that, Curry will be facing his brother Seth who will possibly guard him on multiple occasions.

It’s quite possible Stephen will break the record on a shot over his younger brother Seth.

Dec. 13 at Indiana Pacers

If Curry doesn’t break the record Saturday, it is possible Allen will be in attendance Monday to watch the two-time NBA MVP break his record in front of him.

Allen’s schedule permits him to be in Indiana to watch Curry, according to KRON4’s Jason Dumas.

If Allen is in attendance, Curry could break the record, literally, in front of the person who set it.

Dec. 14 at New York Knicks

An event at the iconic Madison Square Garden is usually a spectacle.

If Curry hasn’t broke the record by Tuesday, he has the chance to do it in what many call the one of the world’s most famous arenas.

Curry will also do it in front of the Knicks, which was the organization that passed up on Curry in the 2009 NBA Draft — electing to go with Johnny Flynn instead.

Back in November, Curry passed Allen for most 3-point makes in NBA history, regular and postseason combined.

Other Curry shooting records: most career makes in playoff history (470) and most makes in a regular season (402) set in the 2015-16 season.