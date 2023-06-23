SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A lot has changed for the Golden State Warriors since they won the 2022 NBA Finals 373 days ago — their fourth title in eight years. In the front office, GM Bob Myers, a two-time executive of the year, stepped down in May.

As for the roster, the Warriors traded for Chris Paul on Thursday but had to pay a price to acquire the 12-time All-Star. Golden State traded away Jordan Poole (who had just signed a four-year $140M extension a year earlier), along with draft picks. Poole is one of many players no longer a part of the Warriors’ 2022 championship roster.

As of Friday, only seven players (listed in bold below) from the Warriors 2022 title roster are under contract for the 2023-24 season. Some of these players left via free agency, trade, etc.

Warriors 2022 NBA Championship Roster

Andre Iguodala

Andrew Wiggins

Chirs Chiozza

Damion Lee

Draymond Green

Gary Payton II

James Wiseman

Jonathan Kuminga

Jordan Poole

Juan Toscano-Anderson

Kevon Looney

Klay Thompson

Moses Moody

Nemanja Bjelica

Otto Porter Jr.

Quinndary Weatherspoon

Stephen Curry

Warriors Core 3

With the “Big 3” of Curry, Thompson and Green all in their 30s, the Warriors are looking to put the best possible team around them for at least one more title run. Curry is still playing at an MVP level, averaging 29.4 points per game, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists this past season.

Technically, Green became a free agent when he declined his $27.5 million player option earlier this week. The 33-year-old isn’t expected to leave the Warriors but is likely to want a higher annual salary on a multi-year deal.

Thompson, 33, is headed into his final season (2023-24) under contract with the team, according to Basketball-Reference. Curry, 35, is signed until the 2025-26 season.

Andrew Wiggins

Last summer, Wiggins, 28, signed a four-year $109 million extension, a total of five years $143 million on his contract that started in 2022, according to ESPN. He is under contract with the Warriors for another four seasons.

Kevon Looney

The Warriors center is headed into the second year of the three-year $25.5 million contract he signed last summer. Looney, 27, has played all 82 regular-season games the past two seasons.

Gary Payton II

Payton II signed a three-year $28 million deal with Portland last offseason. However, the Warriors acquired Payton II, 30, back in February via trade.

Dubs’ 2021 Lottery Picks

In the 2021 NBA Draft, the Warriors selected Jonathan Kuminga (No. 7 overall) and Moses Moody (No. 14). Both players are still on their rookie contracts, according to Basketball-Reference.

Andre Iguodala, the 2015 NBA Finals MVP, signed a one-year deal last offseason. The 39-year-old is currently not under contract for the Warriors this upcoming season. It is unknown at this time if he will retire or come back to the team.

NBA Free Agency will begin on June 30. Expect the Warriors to make moves and sign players to fill out the rest of their roster.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.