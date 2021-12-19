Wiggins joins Poole as Warriors in COVID protocols

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 30: Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on November 30, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins has entered the NBA’s COVID health and safety protocols Sunday and will miss the team’s game Monday against the Sacramento Kings.

Wiggins joins teammate Jordan Poole who was placed on the virus list Friday. Poole is quarantining in Boston, according to The Athletic.

Both players are fully vaccinated and will need to return two negative COVID tests 24 hours apart to return, per NBA rules.

Vaccinated players will not be required in most cases to quarantine, though will need seven days of testing, according to an Associated Press report before the season started. Unvaccinated players exposed to the virus will need to quarantine for seven days.

There is still a chance Poole and Wiggins could return for the team’s Thursday night home matchup against the Memphis Grizzles.

With them sidelined, the Warriors lose two of their five starters against the Kings at Chase Center.

Rookie Moses Moody made in his first career start on the road against the Boston Celtics in place of Poole.

In addition, Warriors radio broadcaster Jim Barnett has entered those protocols, according to NBC Sports Bay Area.

The league has seen a recent increase of players sidelined due to a rise in COVID cases — leading to five games being postponed Sunday.

The NBA said 97% of its players are fully vaccinated and roughly 60 percent received their booster shots.

In hopes to avoid needing to postpone games because a team can’t field enough players for a game, the NBA and its player’s association are in talks for COVID-struck teams to be able to sign players on 10-day contracts.

The discussions hope these 10-day contracts do not impact salary cap and luxury tax figures.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.