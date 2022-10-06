SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After news broke Wednesday evening that forward Draymond Green and guard Jordan Poole got into a fight during practice, the Golden State Warriors addressed the incident in a press conference Thursday afternoon. The incident between the two players led the team to stop practice.

Myers did mention the possibility of Green facing discipline, but he did not say what it would be. He said Green is not likely to miss a game, and the situation would be “handled internally.”

“It’s unfortunate, not going to deny it,” Myers said. “It’ll take some time to move through, but we’ll move through it and move forward. I’m confident we will.”

“Draymond is one of my favorite players,” Myers added. ‘”I just said “you’re better than this.” Like don’t do this. Don’t do this to yourself. Don’t put yourself in this position. Still love the person. Don’t love what he did but still love the guy.”‘

Green did not practice Thursday, but he did apologize to the team. Stephen Curry said, “the vibe today at practice was great” but did call Wednesday’s incident “unfortunate.”

This isn’t Myers’ first time dealing with an altercation involving Green and a fellow teammate.

In 2018, Green and then-teammate Kevin Durant got into an argument during a road loss to the Clippers. The Warriors suspended Green for one game without pay for “conduct detrimental to the team.”

Myers’ full opening statement regarding Draymond incident:

KRON On is streaming news live now

Minutes after Myers spoke, Kerr also spoke to the media but deflected many Draymond-related questions. Kerr said Myers already addressed what needed to be addressed.

The Warriors host the Lakers on Sunday for a preseason game at Chase Center. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. PT.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.