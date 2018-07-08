'Trump Baby' balloon to go on world tour

Copyright 2018 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The balloon is 6 meters high, according to its creators. / CNN

LONDON -- A giant 'Trump Baby' balloon is set to be flown close to the UK Parliament during US President Donald Trump's visit to London next week after the Mayor of London gave the go-ahead.

And just recently, the organizers announced the blimp is going on a world tour.

The organizers wrote on its Crowdfunder page that "people have been SO generous and supportive that we now have WAY more money than we can sensibly spend just on Trump's UK visit in July!"

“So - Trump Baby is going on World Tour!” the organizers wrote. “All the details are still TBC but once little Donald has been run out of Britain in July, we will start to put together an itinerary - so if your community is unlucky enough to be expecting a visit from the orange sex pest, please get in touch after the 14th.”

As of Saturday night, more than $33,000 was raised for the blimp.

Protests are expected across London when Trump arrives for his three-day visit to the UK next Friday, with the 6-meter-high (or 19 feet) orange balloon poised to take center stage.

The request for the balloon to fly was approved by Mayor Sadiq Khan after over 10,000 people signed a petition and a thousand people contributed £16,000 to a crowdfunding campaign.

The balloon will fly for two hours on the morning of Friday, July 13, at the same time as the "Stop Trump" march in central London.

A spokesperson for the Mayor said: "The Mayor supports the right to peaceful protest and understands that this can take many different forms. His city operations team have met with the organizers and have given them permission to use Parliament Square Garden as a grounding point for the blimp,"

His representative added,"However, the organizers will also need to receive the necessary approvals from the Metropolitan Police and National Air Traffic Service in order for it to fly."

"Sadiq's main priority is the safety of all Londoners and visitors to our city, and as always we are working in very close coordination with the Metropolitan Police and other key agencies to ensure all protests are carried out safely and securely," the spokesperson said.

The giant balloon will be tethered to the ground in Parliament Square Gardens and won't be able to float higher than 30 meters (or 98 feet).

The presence of the balloon may exacerbate tensions between Khan and Trump, who have been embroiled in several Twitter spats.

Khan has been outspoken in his opposition to Trump's visit.

He criticized the US President over his tweets following the terror attacks in London last year.

