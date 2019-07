SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A collision between a San Francisco Muni and another vehicle occurred Friday afternoon, the San Francisco Fire Department tweeted.

The incident took place on 3rd St. and Williams Ave. at around 2:08 p.m.

There was one adult and two children in the car. All victims are reportedly in stable condition.

The fire department says to expect delays and avoid the area.

