(KRON) — One person is in custody and another is in the hospital in critical condition following a stabbing at an apartment complex in Milpitas, Milpitas police confirmed to KRON4 on Wednesday. The incident took place at the Cerrano Apartments at 501 Murphy Ranch Road.

The call to law enforcement came in just before 2 a.m. Wednesday. The victim was transported from the apartments to the hospital in critical condition, police told KRON4. The suspect, who was also injured, was found in a car along Highway 101 in San Jose.

The suspect was reportedly with another person who dialed 9-1-1.

KRON On is streaming live news now

The stabbing was the result of an altercation and the victim and the suspect knew each other, according to police. Police have not released the names of the suspect or the victim. Information on the altercation that led up to the stabbing is also being currently withheld.

Police are still looking for surveillance video or possible additional suspects.