1 arrested following violent crime spree in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police arrested a suspect who went on a violent crime spree in San Jose Friday morning, according to authorities.

Around 11:45 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of S Montgomery Street for a carjacking incident.

Police say the suspect forced the victim out of his vehicle at knifepoint. A good Samaritan tried to intervene and barely escaped being stabbed.

2/ After fleeing the area the suspect was involved in a hit and run in the area of Capitol Expwy and Silver Creek Rd. The suspect abandoned the vehicle on a nearby residential street. The suspect then entered a home via an occupied garage and stole some tools. — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) March 19, 2021

After fleeing the area, the suspect was involved in a hit-and-run collision near Capitol Expressway and Silver Creek Road.

The suspect reportedly abandoned the vehicle at a nearby residential street. He then entered a home through a garage a stole tools.

Police say while leaving the area, he encountered an elderly Filipino female who was getting into her car. He struck her with a blunt object and demanded her keys.

The female victim was able to go back into her home and call for help.

Officers responded to the area and located the suspect who was stilling walking in the area.

He was taken into custody.

San Jose police say there are no indications that this incident was racially motivated, but rather a man on a violent crime spree.

A photo of the suspect was not provided by officials.

The investigation is ongoing.