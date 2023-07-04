SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department has arrested one suspect and developed “several positive leads” connected to a recent series of robberies targeting women, according to SFPD Investigations Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani. According to a report in the San Francisco Chronicle, there have been multiple robberies targeting women in the area around Lower Haight and Alamo Square over the past few days.

Three of the women who spoke to the newspaper said they were walking alone when they were assaulted and robbed of their cellphones. The robberies reported by the Chronicle exhibit similarities to a recent spate of robberies in other parts of the city.

A recent rash of similar crimes in neighborhoods like the Mission, Tenderloin, Nob Hill and Outer Sunset has also seen women being targeted for their smartphones.

“It seems like there may be a pattern that we have seen over the last few days,” SF Supervisor Rafael Mandelman told KRON4, “and it seems like these incidents may be related.”

According to Vaswani, police are confident that more arrests related to the robberies are forthcoming. The SFPD robbery unit is actively investigating the crimes and the arrest that was made followed a vehicle pursuit, Vaswani said.

Mandelman offered the following advice to minimize your risk of being targeted.

“Always be aware of your surroundings. Don’t talk on your phone while you’re walking down the street. Keep your phone in a place where people can’t see you have it,” he said.