(BCN) — A 25-year-old Manteca man died Sunday morning after losing control of his vehicle and overturning into a ditch with water along State Route 4 in Tracy, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP said a 2005 Infiniti G35 was traveling east on SR-4, west of the Middle River Bridge, at an unknown speed when the driver lost control at approximately 12:30 a.m. The car went off the road into a dirt and gravel shoulder, collided with a power pole and landed on its roof and overturned into the water.

A witness reported the vehicle at approximately 7:15 a.m. Sunday. The driver, whose name was not released, died at the scene. A 27-year-old Manteca woman, who was a passenger in the car, was rescued and taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

According to CHP, alcohol and drugs have not been ruled out as factors in the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tracy California Highway Patrol at (209) 835-8920.

