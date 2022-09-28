CONTRA COSTA CO., Calif. (BCN) — One person died and another suffered major injuries in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles on state Highway 4 in eastern Contra Costa County near Brentwood early Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported shortly before 5:20 a.m. on a rural two-lane section of Highway 4 east of Hoffman Lane. The tractor-trailer had gone onto the westbound lane of the highway from a private driveway when a Ford Taurus rear-ended it, causing the Ford to go into the eastbound lane where a Honda Odyssey hit it, CHP officials said.

The Honda driver died at the scene, while the Ford driver was taken to a hospital and an update on their condition was not immediately available. The tractor-trailer driver was uninjured, according to the CHP.

