STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — Three men were injured, and one man died following two separate shootings in Stockton over the weekend.

On Friday, officers found three men, ages 24, 27, and 36, who had been shot in the 4900 block of Greensboro Way in the Valley Oak District. Police received reports of the shooting at 10:36 p.m.

Police said life-saving measures were performed on the 36-year-old man, but he ultimately died at the scene. The other two men were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive, according to police.

The second shooting occurred on Saturday when a 22-year-old man was shot and injured at Pilgrim Street and Scotts Avenue in the Park District. Police responded at 6:16 p.m. to the scene and said the victim was in the area when a suspect fired one gun shot at him.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle occupied by two other men, according to police. No motive or arrests have been made in connection with the shootings.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.