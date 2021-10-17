1 dead & 7 injured amid another campus shooting at Grambling State, Homecoming events canceled

UPDATE: Grambling State University posted to their social media that effectively immediately from 9:30 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.. Also classes will not resume until Wednesday. See Facebook post below for full statement.

UPDATE: The Louisiana State Police are currently seeking the suspect involved in the early morning shooting on Grambling State University campus. According to a Facebook post, they are also still looking for Jatavious Carroll, a.k.a “Rabbit” wanted for a shooting on the same campus just four days ago, October 13.

Louisiana State Police say seven people were injured in Sunday morning’s shooting and one person died. Of those injured, one of the victim’s was a student at the university.

See the Facebook post below for full media release from Louisiana State Police

Louisiana State Police

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Grambling State University just announced on their Facebook Page that all Homecoming events planned for today Sunday, October 17 have been canceled due to another early morning shooting on campus. The post indicates several people were injured including students and non-students. One of the non-student victims has died.

Also there will be no classes on Monday October 18 for students. Counseling services are being made for all students and employees.

Louisiana State Police are working this case. There will be a press conference on campus in front of Long Jones Hall today at 2:00 p.m. and we will be on site to provide you with the latest information in this developing story.