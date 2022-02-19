1 dead after crashing into tree in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police responded to a solo car crash around 5:38 a.m. Saturday morning. The crash happened in the area of Almaden Expressway and Coleman Avenue, officials say.

The car, a 2014 Infinity sedan, traveled south on Almaden Expressway. The vehicle traveled onto the center median of the expressway. The driver crashed into a tree head-on. Police pronounced the driver dead on the scene.

Officials cite the driver’s high speeding levels for the accident.

This is the city’s 15th fatal collision and 16th traffic accident victim of this year.

Santa Clara County Coroner’s office will release the victim’s identity after confirming and notifying the family, officials say.

The investigation remains open.

San Jose police ask people to contact Detective Aldinger at 408-277-4654 for any tips.