SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person is dead after falling from a building in downtown San Francisco in what was possibly a suicide attempt, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed to KRON4. Officers assigned to SFPD’s Southern Station responded at approximately 6:12 a.m. on Wednesday to the 100 block of Beale Street regarding a possible suicide attempt.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers located the victim who according to SFPD, was suffering from apparent trauma from a fall. Despite officers rendering aid and summoning medical attention, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators from the San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical examiner also responded to the scene and are conducting an investigation. Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444.