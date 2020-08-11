1 dead after fatal stabbing in San Mateo County

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities in San Mateo County are investigating a fatal stabbing in unincorporated Redwood City.

The stabbing happened Tuesday morning around 5:20 am in a home on Sequoia Ave.

According to authorities, one person is dead and three others were stabbed. The suspect is also dead.

This story is developing. More updates to follow.

